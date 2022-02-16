Southside Indianapolis homeless camp cleared after orders by INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS — A homeless camp on the south side of Indianapolis is now gone.

Remnants of the camp, formerly located near Interstate-65 and Raymond Street, were removed Wednesday upon orders from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Many people were living there until recently.

At the beginning of January, INDOT posted a notice that stated people needed to leave the area and remove their belongings.

And on Wednesday, all the items left there were cleared away.

Concerned resident Ron Rodgers told WRTV the city and state should be doing more to help its homeless populations.

"I'd like to see people get housing and get jobs and valuable transportation that they need so they can keep their jobs," Rodgers said. "This is not a long-term solution; it's a short-term solution causing many more problems."

Rodgers also said people experiencing homelessness also need access to healthcare, noting some at another camp needed to be taken to a hospital because they had not seen a doctor.

As for the people who had been living at this homeless camp, IMPD says its homeless outreach unit has provided services and resources to those residents.