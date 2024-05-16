Goodwill grant will expand training to fill high demand jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana was awarded a new grant to help get more people trained up to fill labor shortages in high demand jobs across Indiana.

The grant from Ascendium Education Group will provide access to more training for low-income rural residents looking to advance their careers and fill high demand jobs.

“It's a $2 million grant so we'll be supporting individuals in Wayne and Shelby Counties,” said Kent Kramer, Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana President and CEO.

Kramer says research shows 60% of all news jobs require an education level or certification post high school which aligns with what they’re seeing in some of the local counties.

They're looking to fill a need in many of these fields.

"Some of the preliminary research shows, automotive technicians, production and logistics, which logistics is a huge thing here in our community. So, that's very important, as well as in the medical field, a lot of those CNAs, pharmacy technicians, those sorts of things,” explained Courtney Chapella, Executive Director at the Shelby Chamber of Comer.

Mohammed Alhamwi is a Syrian immigrant who worked with similar Goodwill programs to help get his career started in Indianapolis.

"I did not have my high school diploma moving here. So, it was the first steps I had to take," he said.

Alhamwi graduated from Goodwill’s Excel Center and went through the TalentSource program which helped him achieve his dream of being a registered nurse.

"I work at Eskenazi. I enjoy taking care of patients, providing the best care I can,” he said. "So, talent source that helped me when I graduated with my high school diploma and my CMA is to get connected with my externship, so I can do my clinical hours and also help me build my resume so I can start applying for jobs."

Like Marion County, the goal of the new grant is to combat labor shortages in these rural communities by training up more skilled workers.

“It provides the means to lay that groundwork for the training to occur. So, in some cases, participants trainings, including externships will be paid by the employers," explained Chapella.

The goal is for the program's expansion to open doors for better opportunities to higher paying jobs and a more stable life, just like it did for Alhamwi.

"If that was not available, I probably wouldn't be able to reach my goal," Alhamwi said.

The three-year grant from the Goodwill Opportunity Accelerator will provide additional support to individuals who are seeking professional degrees, certifications and apprenticeships through TalentSource.

To learn more about enrolling at The Excel Center or employment at Goodwill, click here.