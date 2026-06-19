Gov. Braun declares disaster emergency for 63 Indiana counties after storms

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Mike Braun has declared a state of disaster emergency for 63 Indiana counties following powerful storms that swept across the state Wednesday.

At least five tornadoes were confirmed in southern Indiana, leading to at least at least one injury.

“Many Hoosier communities were impacted by the severe weather that swept through our state this week,” Braun said in a statement. “This emergency declaration ensures that every available state resource is mobilized quickly to support response efforts, help local governments address urgent needs, and help Hoosiers recover.”

The declaration covers a wide stretch of Indiana, from densely populated Marion, Lake and Hamilton counties to rural communities that often have fewer resources to respond to widespread damage.

Counties included in declaration

Counties included in the disaster emergency are Allen, Bartholomew, Benton, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Elkhart, Franklin, Fountain, Fulton, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Howard, Huntington, Jackson, Jasper, Jay, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Kosciusko, Knox, LaGrange, Lake, LaPorte, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Ohio, Owen, Parke, Porter, Putnam, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Shelby, St. Joseph, Steuben, Switzerland, Tippecanoe, Wabash, Warren, White, Vanderburgh, Vermillion and Vigo.

The order is effective for 30 days. It authorizes the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to use the State Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to families who have eligible, documented storm-related expenses — such as certain home repairs or temporary housing needs — that are not fully covered by insurance or other aid.

State and local emergency management crews have been working since Wednesday night to clear debris, assess damage and restore power in hard‑hit neighborhoods.

Hoosiers seeking individual assistance can apply through the state’s disaster relief portal.