Gov. Braun extends gas tax holiday by 30 days, adds excise tax suspension

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun extended the state's gas tax suspension on Wednesday for continued relief of high gas prices.

Braun extended his April emergency declaration by another 30 days, which is the maximum allowed by law.

In addition to suspending the 7% Gasoline Usage Tax, Braun is also suspending the Gasoline Excise Tax.

"Making life more affordable for Hoosiers will always be my top priority," Braun said. "Suspending both the gas tax and excise tax gives Hoosiers meaningful relief for the next month."

The Gasoline Usage Tax is 23 cents per gallon for May. The Gasoline Excise Tax's current rate is 36 cents per gallon for 2026.

Braun's extension will give Hoosiers a 12.4% discount on the average price of gasoline in Indiana, according to his office.

Braun also announced he will increase the mileage reimbursement rate for state employees who use their own vehicles for work-related travel. Details on that increase will be shared once confirmed, his office said.