Gov. Braun orders flags at half-staff to honor Indiana National Guardsman killed in I-65 crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun has directed flags at all state facilities in Clinton County and at the Indiana Statehouse to be flown at half-staff to honor National Guardsman Terry Frye, who died in a crash on I-65.

Braun ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise Thursday, November 20, through sunset Friday, November 21, covering Frye's visitation and funeral services. Frye was from Rossville in Clinton County.

Frye, 23, was killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Boone County while traveling in a military convoy. The Indiana National Guard soldiers were traveling from the Frankfort Armory to Camp Atterbury for training on a drill weekend when the accident occurred around 12:15 p.m. near the 129-mile marker.

Frye was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other soldiers in the military Humvee were injured and transported to a local hospital.

The Indiana National Guard identified Frye as Specialist Terry Frye, who had served since March 2020 as an infantryman with Company D, 2nd Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment in Frankfort. During his five years of service, Frye earned the National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

"The Indiana National Guard is always there for Hoosiers and our communities, and we must always be there for them in their time of need and tragedy," Governor Braun said following the crash. "I extend my deepest condolences to the soldier's family and friends."

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by authorities working alongside the National Guard and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.