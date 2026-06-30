Gov. Braun looks to fill IURC commissioner seat after chairman appointment

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Braun is on the hunt for the next commissioner to join the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, the agency that ultimately decides when your utility rates go up.

The seat opened up after Braun recently elevated Commissioner Anthony Swinger to chairman of the panel. Now Braun is looking for someone to fill Swinger's old spot.

Braun posted the job opening on X, writing: “Affordability is my top priority. I am looking for a commissioner who understands that every decision has a real impact on Hoosier families and businesses and who will keep ratepayers front and center. As utility costs continue to rise, we need strong leadership committed to protecting consumers.”

Swinger replaced Andy Zay, who had taken over the role in January after resigning from the Indiana Senate in December.

The shake-up at the IURC came just days after the commission voted 3-1 to approve a $71 million rate hike for AES Indiana customers in Indianapolis. Zay voted in favor of that increase.

Applications for the commissioner role must be submitted by July 7 and are available here.