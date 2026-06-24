New chairman vows to 'heavily scrutinize any requests' from Indiana utilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The newly appointed chairman at the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission vowed to “heavily scrutinize any requests” from utilities to increase their rates.

Governor Braun announced on Monday that IURC Commissioner Anthony Swinger will replace Andy Zay as IURC chairman.

“I’m honored at the opportunity,” said Swinger on Wednesday.

The IURC is the state agency that regulates utilities. When your power company wants to raise your rates, it’s the IURC that makes the ultimate decision.

Kara Kenney with Indiana’s I-Team spoke with Swinger after a meeting on Wednesday morning.



Kenney: Anthony, people cannot afford their utility bills. What are you going to do about that as chairman?

Anthony, people cannot afford their utility bills. What are you going to do about that as chairman? Swinger: What I'm going to do is make sure that we heavily scrutinize any requests that come in from utilities; they have the burden of proof in these cases, and it behooves the regulators to have a healthy skepticism as we look at any such request. I can assure you that's what we'll be doing.

Just last week, the IURC approved a $71 million rate increase for AES Indiana.

Swinger had to recuse himself in the AES case because he worked on it under a different role at the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), a state office that advocates for consumers on utility matters.

WRTV

Kenney: How will your experience with OUCC play into your new role as chairman?

How will your experience with OUCC play into your new role as chairman? Swinger: I think it plays in, in terms of institutional knowledge, I think it plays in, in terms of background, of course. I'm in the role now of being an impartial regulator.

I think it plays in, in terms of institutional knowledge, I think it plays in, in terms of background, of course. I'm in the role now of being an impartial regulator. Kenney: What about transparency? That's one thing that we have heard. What will you do as chairman to improve transparency with IURC, with utilities, etc.?

What about transparency? That's one thing that we have heard. What will you do as chairman to improve transparency with IURC, with utilities, etc.? Swinger: Well, one thing is that in the past, a lot of times, the conferences that have been held that you just observed were very perfunctory in nature. I made a point of making several comments during conference today. I've been doing that since I've been a commissioner since January. So, I will be continuing that.

While Braun appointed him, Swinger emphasizes that the Governor does not make the decisions for the IURC.

“We are required by law to balance the evidence that comes before us, so we have to base our decisions on the evidence that is in the record that the formal parties present,” said Swinger.

Indiana’s I-Team wanted to hear what Swinger’s old employer, OUCC, had to say about his appointment.

WRTV OUCC office

“Chairman Swinger worked in our office for over 25 years, so he has a background in consumer advocacy and understands affordability with a perspective that we haven't seen on the commission, possibly ever,” said Olivia Rivera, a spokesperson for OUCC.

OUCC received more than 7,000 consumer comments in the most recent AES rate case.

OUCC urged the IURC to reject the rate hike, but regulators approved an increase anyway.

“I understand that rate payers are upset, and we are pretty upset and disappointed too,” said Rivera. “We're working very hard on reviewing that order and hope to file a petition for reconsideration and rehearing in July.”

Rivera said they are not done fighting for ratepayers in the AES case.

“We will continue to advocate for the public,” said Rivera.

As of now, ousted chairman Andy Zay remains on the commission.

Swinger said the Governor told him why he chose Swinger to take over as chairman.

“Simply that he trusted in my leadership ability, and that they thought that I was the right person at the right time,” said Swinger.

Swinger wants ratepayers to know they have a voice.

You can file a complaint online with the IURC here.

If you would like information on a specific rate case, please click here to contact OUCC.

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