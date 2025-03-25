Gov. Braun signs bill that aims to help Hoosier farmers

SPICELAND — Indiana Governor Mike Braun has signed House Bill 1149, a significant step toward empowering its farmers.

The new law establishes an innovative website designed to provide the information farmers need, making it easier for them to navigate the complexities of agricultural regulations.

“Hoosier farmers feed America and empower our economy,” said Braun. “This will be a powerful tool for Hoosier farmers and will help us in government help them to be more successful.”

The portal will provide farmers access to regulatory checklists, technical support, available grants, and a platform to voice their concerns regarding federal regulations that affect their operations.

Mike Hoopengardner, a now-retired goat farmer from Spiceland, Indiana, shared his enthusiasm with WRTV.

“We’re just blessed to be able to feed the state of Indiana and the United States,” he said.

As much as he loves farming, Hoopengardner emphasized the challenges he faced when first opening his farm.

WRTV

“The licensing and regulatory process can be daunting. We contacted 17 agencies to obtain licenses and permits just to open our business," said Hoopengardner.

State Representative and Vice President of Indiana Farm Bureau Kendell Culp authored the bill.

He believes that the online portal will enhance productivity for farmers.

“If farmers can come together and take advantage of those things, I think it helps them advance their operation,” he stated.

WRTV

Hoopengardner is particularly excited about the portal’s potential impact on the future of farming in Indiana, especially for younger generations.

“The average age of the farmer is probably close to 60 years old. We need young people starting with small farms and developing that,” he said.

Hoopengardner describes the new portal in two words: "game-changing."

The Department of Agriculture is responsible for creating and maintaining the site. A start date has not been announced at this time.