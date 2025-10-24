Government shutdown halts CDC flu data, raising concern for local health officials

INDIANAPOLIS — The ongoing government shutdown is disrupting services across the country, including right here in Indiana. Local health departments warn the shutdown could hinder preparations for what may be another active flu season.

Melissa McMasters, administrator for the immunization and infectious disease program at the Marion County Public Health Department, said the lack of federal data could create major challenges for local health officials.

“There are concerns,” McMasters said. “Information that only the CDC puts out, not having that might cause problems in the future.”

McMasters is referring to the flu data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — information now on hold amid the government shutdown.

“A lot of the reports that come out of the CDC are not coming out, so we really are losing that ability to kind of prepare for what's next,” she said.

McMasters said this information is critical as they prepare for what could be another active flu season.

“Last year actually ended up being a pretty significant flu season. We had 70 deaths alone here in Marion County,” she said.

When asked why this data is so important, McMasters explained that it helps officials manage resources effectively.

“So that we can meet the needs of the community. I mean, it's not only making sure that there's vaccines, but are certain hospitals being hit hard? Do we need to look at sending patients to a different hospital? It's kind of just managing that surge that we might see with flu and the other respiratory viruses out this time of year,” she said.

The halt in information is also raising concerns for one Hoosier who lost her mother last season after complications from a respiratory virus.

“I would love to know the numbers. And if they’re not tracking that, we don’t have an accurate way of keeping documentation,” she said.

McMasters said Marion County still has the resources to track local cases, but that’s not true for all parts of Indiana.

“Smaller counties and smaller health departments don't have that ability. They rely on that information to kind of see what's coming their way,” she said.

When WRTV asked whether the shutdown could be detrimental if it continues, McMasters responded, “Yeah, I think there will be significant concerns.”

In response, McMasters said her department is increasing local monitoring efforts.

“What we're doing is basically amping up the surveillance that we do locally in Indianapolis. We actually communicate with all the hospitals almost weekly. Having that open communication really helps plan effectively for our community and make sure folks can get in, the sickest can get in to see the doctors,” she said.

As the holidays approach, health officials anticipate flu and other respiratory viruses will pick up.

They’re encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated now.

McMasters also told WRTV that federal changes regarding the COVID vaccine recommendations have made it harder for some Hoosiers to get vaccines.

She said those are available at the Marion County Health Department, along with other vaccines, most times at no charge at many health departments across central Indiana.