Government shutdown puts vital food program for moms and babies in limbo

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal program that provides critical nutritional support for low-income mothers and children could soon be in jeopardy as the government shutdown continues.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children — commonly known as WIC — offers healthy food benefits, nutrition education, and breastfeeding resources to more than 150,000 Hoosiers each month.

For many, like McKayla Washington, the assistance is a lifeline.

"I'm just relying on the resource that's given," said Washington, a single mother of three working to rebuild her life after experiencing domestic violence. “I'm going through a little rough path right now with domestic violence since I’m not working… food is expensive,” she said.

Washington said WIC helps her care for her 9-month-old baby.

“WIC is the big help because I can rely on, OK, I know I can feed him at least… just the formula and the baby food for the baby,” she said. “It's just still scary all the way around because it's like I don't know what's gonna happen.”

According to the National WIC Association, if the shutdown continues, there may only be enough funding to keep the program running for another one to two weeks.

“The timing of this shutdown at the start of the new fiscal year puts WIC at risk of rapidly running out of funds,” the organization said in a statement to WRTV.

The potential shortfall is raising concern among local organizations that also serve women and babies, including The Milk Bank in Indianapolis.

“The Milk Bank ensures infants, especially those in the NICU, have access to safe donor milk,” said Lindsay McGuire, assistant director of advancement, branding and outreach. “Year over year we've seen a 25% growth in the needs of the families we serve.”

Asked if The Milk Bank anticipates increased demand if WIC programs are impacted, McGuire said they are already working closely with WIC partners.

“We work very closely with WIC… I think anytime there's any impacts within anything that comes around nutrition and nourishment, especially around infants, we are going to be at that table and we are going to be part of whatever that solution needs to be,” she said.

The organization is calling on the community to help fill the need.

"If they have the ability to give, like I said, with either milk or money, it really is a way to support your community and ensure the future of your community," McGuire added.

Washington hopes lawmakers in Congress act before it’s too late.

“I mean, this is impacting not only me, but women, men, you know, across America,” she said. “So I just hope that they figure out some kind of solution to this because it is scary.”

