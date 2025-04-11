Governor Braun declares state of disaster emergency for 18 Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun has declared a state of disaster emergency for 18 counties in Indiana following significant flooding, storm, and tornado damage.

The affected counties include Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Crawford, Dearborn, Delaware, Gibson, Hamilton, Harrison, Lake, Madison, Marshall, Martin, Owen, Perry, Posey, Spencer, and Warrick.

This declaration, effective for 30 days, enables the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to begin providing financial assistance to affected communities through the State Disaster Relief Fund program.

Governor Braun expressed hope that this action would help residents and businesses access necessary resources for recovery. “We will come together to support one another and rebuild our communities stronger than ever,” he stated.

Residents are urged to document damages and reach out to local authorities for assistance while staying informed through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s updates.