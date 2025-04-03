National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado damage in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — The National Weather Service has confirmed there is tornado damage in Brownsburg.

A storm survey team began assessing damage around 8:30 Thursday morning.

The team evaluated the scope of the damage and has confirmed EF2 damage just east of Brownsburg in northeast Hendricks County. They announced the rating in a post on X.

Our survey team continues in NE Hendricks County. They have confirmed EF2 damage just east of Brownsburg. We will have more detailed information later this afternoon once their survey is complete. #INwx #indy — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 3, 2025

EF2 tornadoes are considered strong tornadoes and have wind speeds in the 111-135 mph category.

The damage occurred Wednesday night between 9 and 10 p.m.

Many businesses were impacted, including Kohl's, Sur La Table warehouse, and Homegoods warehouse.

