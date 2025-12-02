Governor Braun introduces "Family First Workplace"

INDIANAPOLIS — Eligible government employees are now able to bring their infants to work during the first six months under the Family First Workplace program, Governor Mike Braun announced on Tuesday.

The Family First Workplace program will start as a pilot program in the Governor's Office, the Indiana Department of Health and the State Personnel Department.

Governor Braun said the new, family-focused program builds on the parental leave policy for state employees, which expanded paid parental leave for new parents, provided paid childbirth leave for women recovering from giving birth and paid leave for those grieving the loss of a baby.

Braun said the initiative shows the state's commitment to supporting families in the workforce and promoting early childhood development.

"Indiana is going to lead the nation in pro-family policy. The parental bonding that happens in the first months of a child’s life are irreplaceable, and our new Family First Workplace pilot program helps parents stay connected to their newborns while continuing their careers. Indiana is building a culture that puts families first,” Governor Braun said in a release.

The pilot program goes into effect immediately. If the program is successful, the state said it may expand the Infants-at-Work initiative to additional agencies.