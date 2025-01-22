Governor Braun new executive orders include focus on healthcare, pro-life enforcement

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Governor Mike Braun signed nine executive orders related to healthcare in the State of Indiana.

"These Executive Orders deliver on Gov. Braun's promise to make Indiana healthier by driving down healthcare costs, increasing access, and increasing transparency," his office said in a press release.

The nine executive orders are listed below:

Key Executive Orders

Faithful Execution of Pro-Life Laws (25-20): Directs the Indiana Department of Health to ensure compliance with state pro-life laws, including reporting on terminated pregnancies, to make certain state laws are followed and enforced.

Improve Price Transparency (25-21): Directs state agencies to enhance price transparency across healthcare services, empowering Hoosiers with clear, upfront pricing to make informed decisions

Hospital Charity Care (25-22): Calls for an evaluation of the value of non-profit hospital charity care compared to the tax savings these hospitals receive, ensuring these institutions fulfill their commitment to public service.

Healthcare Affordability Measures (25-23): Directs state agencies to prioritize tackling surprise billing, pharmacy benefit managers, and high drug prices to make healthcare more affordable for Hoosiers.

Assessing Waste, Fraud, and Abuse (25-24): Directs the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) and the State Personnel Department (SPD) to conduct independent audits of healthcare expenditures in Medicaid and the State Employee Health Plan respectively, and report findings in order to root out inefficiencies and misuse of taxpayer.

Health and Family Services Dashboard (25-25): Directs the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) to develop an interactive dashboard to streamline healthcare programs, reduce redundancy, and improve the quality and cost of care for Hoosiers.

Agency Data Sharing (25-26): Encourages state agencies to collaborate and share data to improve efficiency, and ensure better outcomes for Hoosiers.

340B Program (25-27): Directs state agencies to examine the use of the 340B program by hospitals in order to make sure participating facilities are eligible for the program and serving needy populations, and to ensure the system is not exploited for profit.

Split Risk Pools (25-28): Directs the Department of Insurance to take steps necessary to allow health insurers to offer split risk pools for insurance, providing Hoosiers with more tailored and cost-effective insurance plans.

A full list of Executive Orders signed by Gov. Braun can be found here.