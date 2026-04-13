Governor Braun signs legislation aiming to increase housing production

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun signed a piece of legislation aiming to increase housing production in the Hoosier State on Monday.

HEA 1001, requires local governments to evaluate barriers to new housing and report on their progress. Every city, town and county will need to hold a public hearing this year on ways to expand housing supply, including:



Reducing or eliminating certain parking mandates for multifamily housing

Permitting smaller lots and higher density

Reconsidering aesthetic and design regulations that can add cost and delay

“Affordability is this administration’s top priority, and affordable housing is central to that mission. For too many Hoosiers, homeownership is feeling further out of reach," Governor Braun said in a press release. "Eliminating red tape and making it easier to build more homes will enable more Hoosiers to become homeowners."

The law also requires local units to submit annual housing progress reports to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority so the state can better understand how regional housing markets are responding to the need for more homes.

State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) issued this statement following Gov. Bruan signing HEA 1001:

"As Indiana and our communities continue to grow, we must have the housing to meet demand. Housing is an essential long-term asset that helps our communities attract and retain residents, grows the workforce and supports our local economies. This legislation will help more Hoosiers achieve the American dream of owning a home at a price they can afford."

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