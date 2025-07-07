Governor Braun thanks police in wake of weekend violence, mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun released a statement on Monday, thanking police for all their hard work following the mass shooting and other violence that took place over the Fourth of July weekend in Indianapolis.

PREVIOUS | Mass shooting downtown kills 2, injures 5 following 4th of July celebrations

In the same statement, Braun also stated that the Mayor and Prosecutor must "do their part to protect the city," adding that taking swift action is needed.

FULL STATEMENT