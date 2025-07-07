Governor Braun thanks police in wake of weekend violence, mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun released a statement on Monday, thanking police for all their hard work following the mass shooting and other violence that took place over the Fourth of July weekend in Indianapolis.
In the same statement, Braun also stated that the Mayor and Prosecutor must "do their part to protect the city," adding that taking swift action is needed.
FULL STATEMENT
“I am proud of the critical support the Indiana State Police offered this weekend to protect our state capital. At the request of IMPD, who is doing tremendous work in an increasingly difficult environment, Indiana State Police deployed troopers from its Special Operations Section, troopers from its Indianapolis District, and its Aviation Section, whose presence sent a clear message that violence would not be tolerated downtown. Officers apprehended suspects, recovered stolen weapons, and patrolled the downtown area. While they were downtown, no shootings occurred.
“Indiana State Police will continue devoting additional resources to keep our state capital safe as long as is needed. However, the Indianapolis Mayor and Prosecutor must do their part to protect the city, and that means taking swift action to address this criminal activity and the bad actors who perpetuate it.”
Governor Mike Braun