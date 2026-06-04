Governor Braun unveils plan aiming to boost child care affordability

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun announced Thursday that his administration is taking steps to make child care more affordable in the Hoosier State.

A press release shared key highlights of the governor's plan, including lowering qualification requirements for lead caregiver and director roles, streamlining expenses, allowing children to bring lunch from home, and aligning administrative rules with federal requirements.

The planned reforms, emphasizing safety and business growth, were developed in collaboration with state leaders and the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning (OECSOL).

The new rules were designed to reduce administrative burdens on child care providers while maintaining the highest standard of health and safety for children. They were also designed to support both new and existing child care businesses by lowering costs.

“Child care is not just a family issue — it’s a business concern that impacts every corner of our economy. Affordable, accessible childcare is essential for Hoosiers to go to work, improve their lives, and build stronger communities," Braun said in the press release. "By reducing administrative burdens and unnecessary expenses, Indiana is empowering child care businesses to grow and innovate.”

Braun's office says over 2,800 child care businesses serving over 110,000 children will benefit from these changes.

“These reforms will increase affordable child care capacity statewide, making it easier for providers to serve families and for new businesses to enter the market. This is a bold step toward making child care more attainable for Indiana families and ensuring our workforce can thrive,” said Director Adam Alson of OECOSL in the release.

The rules will be open for public comment beginning June 3.