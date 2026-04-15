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Grammy-award winning artist Brandy Clark to perform at Hendricks Live! in June

Gallery: 59th Annual Grammy Awards
Alberto E. Rodriguez
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer/Songwriter Brandy Clark attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
Gallery: 59th Annual Grammy Awards
Posted

PLAINFIELD — Grammy-award winning artist Brandy Clark is scheduled to perform in at Hendricks Live! in downtown Plainfield on June 21.

According to a press release, Clark won Best Americana Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards with her song, "Dear Insecurity," featuring 11-time Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile.

The Hendricks Live! 2026 season features Jordan Feliz, Harriet, Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience, Disco Circus - Disco Tribute Band, Corinne Bailey Rae, Andy Falco and Travis Book Play Jerry Garcia, Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience and Colton Dixon.

Tickets for Brandy Clark go on sale this Friday, April 17. More information can be found here.

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