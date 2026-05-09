Marion woman dead, 2 others injured in crash in Grant County

LANDESS, IND. — An investigation is underway in Grant County after a woman died and two others were injured in a head-on crash Friday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said first responders were called to the scene of the crash involving two vehicles on the East 5800 block of County Road 450 North near the Landess community at 4:26 p.m.

A witness to the crash told investigators that a driver of a Jeep on County Road 450 North was traveling eastbound and attempted to pass them in a No Passing Zone. As the Jeep crossed over the centerline, it struck another Jeep going westbound.

First responders immediately administered first-aid to the three injured in the crash, including CPR on the female passenger of the Jeep traveling westbound, who died at the scene. The Grant County coroner has identified her as Sandra Rochelle Beouy, 55, of Marion.

The two others injured, identified as the drivers, were taken to Marion Health by ambulance with serious injuries.

Multiple agencies are assisting in this investigation.