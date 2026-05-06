Gray Brothers Cafeteria items hit auction block following Mooresville closure

MOORESVILLE — Hundreds of items from the beloved Gray Brothers Cafeteria are going up for auction after the restaurant's closure.

The Mooresville institution served the community for more than 80 years. The family-run restaurant was known for homestyle meals and a hometown atmosphere.

Now former guests, collectors, and food service professionals can purchase items from the Indiana Street location.

The auction includes commercial kitchen equipment used in daily operations. Items include stainless steel worktables, metal shelving, pans, food warmers, a stove, a conveyor oven, a double-deck broiler and a walk-in cooler.

The sale also features pieces longtime customers will recognize. Wooden tables where families gathered are available. So is the dessert cooler where famous pies were served.

Other recognizable restaurant pieces are part of the auction. Oak entry benches and iconic wooden Gray Brothers Cafeteria entrance signs are included.

Gray Brothers Cafeteria has been part of the Mooresville community since 1944. Founder Forest Gray opened Gray's Restaurant that year.

The family-operated business later expanded into a cafeteria-style operation. In the 1960s, it moved to its longtime home on South Indiana Street.

For decades, the restaurant served guests from across Indiana and beyond.

In June 2025, the Gray family announced the closure of the Mooresville location. They cited rising costs, inflation, ingredient prices and ongoing challenges within the restaurant industry.

The online-only auction includes a preview day May 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lots begin closing May 15 at 10 a.m. and continue in order until all lots are closed.

The auction catalog is available here.