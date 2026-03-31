GREENFIELD — All roads are leading to home for UConn's Braylon Mullins after his game-winning three-point shot that upset Duke 73 to 72 in the Elite Eight Sunday night.

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Greenfield cheers on UConn's Braylon Mullins as he heads to Final Four

“Knowing like just how good Braylon was and how great of a leader he was, then to see that translate into him playing for UConn and making that final shot was just so like full circle for him," said Victoria Johnson, the General Manager of Mozzi's All-Star Pizza.

Excitement is building up in Mullins' hometown of Greenfield ahead of the big weekend.

“Now, hopefully Mullins will win a national title," said Stan Tunison, a Greenfield resident.

Local restaurants in Greenfield are hoping to turn the games into celebrations, hosting watch-parties for Mullins and the Huskies as they take on Illinois this Saturday.

Victoria Johnson is the General Manager at Mozzi's Pizza. She says she expects the place to be packed.

“We've got wing specials. We've got beer specials. We've got pizza specials. We've got decorations ordered. We've got yard signs ordered. I mean, it's Mozzi's is the place to be on Saturday night," said Johnson.

Restaurants like The Depot are also participating in All the Madness, hosting their own tournament for employees and a watch party this weekend.

Brian Bland is the head cook at The Depot. He says while many employees’ brackets are busted, they are all still rooting for the hometown boy.

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“It will be pretty big, I think. Hopefully, it'll bring more people to us, let's say our restaurant," said Bland.

Regardless of what happens in this weekend’s Final Four, people say Braylon made his mark on Greenfield years ago, and they are ready to watch him shine again close to home.

“I feel proud because somebody from Greenfield is making his dream become true," said Wahiv Salhi, an employee at The Depot.

“I mean, just knowing how integrated his family is in the community, he has Greenfield’s full sport this weekend," said Johnson.

The UConn Huskies and the Illinois Fighting Illini are expected to tip off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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