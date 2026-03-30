INDIANAPOLIS — UConn Huskies Basketball player Braylon Mullins is making his hometown of Greenfield, Indiana, proud.

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Greenfield native carries UConn to Final Four with game-winning three-pointer

Mullins' three-point shot gave UConn the upset over Duke during Sunday night's Elite Eight matchup in Washington, D.C., landing UConn a spot in the Final Four.

Mullins graduated from Greenfield Central High School in 2025 and became the school’s first-ever and only Indiana Mr. Basketball.

“It's big play Bray. Like you knew that once he got the ball in that moment, he wasn't going to shy away. He wasn't going to be afraid from that moment,” Luke Meredith said.

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Meredith coached Mullins for six years. He says Braylon taking UConn to the final four is no surprise. He averaged 32 points per game in high school and was a hometown legend before Sunday.

“He's Greenfield's own. I mean, that's what makes him so special is we talk a lot about just a kid from Greenfield, a normal, regular kid that went to a public school and didn't go the prep route and stayed here and committed here, so there's a real sense of pride here at Greenfield,” Meredith said.

Greenfield Central High School

Meredith says Braylon has made the shot a million times in his driveway at home. He is so proud that the world got to watch this time.

"It's just a sense of pride. I met him here every single day for four years at 7:15 in the morning, so an hour before school, and that's the foundation of success occurs when no one else is watching, so no one saw him putting that time,” said Meredith.

Braylon’s brother Cole is a senior at Greenfield Central. He says his brother has undoubtedly made his family proud.

“I think it's crazy just to see. Like, it’s his first year as a freshman, so being able to go to the Final Four in your first year is special,” Cole said.

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Meredith says that regardless of what happens next, this wave of pride through his hometown will be remembered for years to come.

“It's pretty incredible, life-changing for him, and you know, to put Greenfield Central on the map,” said Meredith.

UConn plays Illinois in the Final Four on Saturday, April 4, at 6:09 p.m. in Indianapolis.

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