Greenwood drafts future plans for the city

GREENWOOD — The City of Greenwood is looking to implement a plan that modernizes the city while maintaining the charm that Main Street offers.

“I’m so excited for all the plans in old town,” Greenwood resident Lauren Ashby said. “Mainly because my business is here but I also live here.”

The City is presenting a draft comprehensive plan to community members that will usher in Greenwood’s future.

“It’s going to cover quality of life,” City planner Gabriel Nelson explained. “It’s a guide to see what Greenwood’s values are and what our vision is for the future.”

The city’s Main Street brings back memories of the past with brick sidewalks and small, locally run stores taking up a majority of the commercial space.

Greenwood has worked with local businesses and neighbors to ensure the plan incorporates the towns historical buildings into its future plans.

“A big part of this plan is reinvestment into our old town,” Nelson said. “We’ll continue to grow but we will do so with a plan in place.”

Business owners are hopeful for Greenwood’s next chapter.

Dr. Praveen Rajanahalli opened his practice in Greenwood some years ago. He believes the new plan will usher in business like never before.

“I’m very optimistic that we are going to have more business,” Rajanahalli explained. “I'm not worried about the plan at all. I think we are going in the right direction.”

More information about the Greenwood Comprehensive plan can be found here.