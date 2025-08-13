Hamilton County considering major change for elections in 2026

NOBLESVILLE — Hamilton County officials are considering replacing traditional precinct-based voting with vote centers, a move they say could cut costs and make casting a ballot more convenient.

“Vote center is a concept that’s been around almost 20 years," Hamilton County Clerk Kathy Kreag Williams said.

"For us in Hamilton County, it just didn't seem to be the right time, but with things changing and growth, I believe it is the right time now."

If approved, the plan would reduce the county’s 111 polling locations used in the 2024 general election to 52 strategically placed vote centers based on location and voter population.

Williams said the system would allow election officials to move resources where they are most needed.

“If you have a precinct that has high turnout, we can send extra voting machines there,” she said.

Under the proposal, registered voters could cast their ballot at any vote center in the county on Election Day. That flexibility could make a difference for residents whose daily routines take them far from home.

“That’s one of the conveniences of it, and it takes care of the problem of people going to the wrong polling place,” Williams said.

Experts say the change is unlikely to create a dramatic spike in voter turnout, but it could help.

“The research shows that when you have various mechanisms that make voting easier, they might increase participation by three, four percentage points,” said Marjorie Hershey, Indiana University professor emeritus of political science.

“But the important thing is that when you have more people voting, you have a more representative voter population.”

Some Hamilton County residents expressed support for the potential change.

“I absolutely do,” said Janet Leonard, a 70-year county resident. “I think any opportunity where it makes it easier, time of day, location, by where you work as well as where you live, it’s important to get out there and vote, so any opportunity to make it easier.”

“I think that would be fine,” Charles Raymond Taylor, a six-year county resident, said. “I think as long as everything is equitable and fair.”

“I think that’s great,” added Noblesville resident Ashley Cubel. “I just retired from the Air Force. So I normally voted through the mail, but last year I did have to travel a little bit.”

Residents have 30 days to submit feedback in writing to the election board before the proposal is sent to county councilors and commissioners for final approval. If adopted, the new vote center model would be in place for the 2026 elections.