Hamilton County helping veterans on 81st Anniversary of D-Day

NOBLESVILLE — As the nation reflects on the 81st anniversary of D-Day, Hamilton County officials are prioritizing the needs of local veterans by ensuring they are aware of the benefits they have earned through their service.

Nancy Chance from the Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County says the lack of resources affects many families in the area.

“So many of our people have veteran ties, either the wife or the husband or the grandparent of the family, and they haven't gotten some of the resources that they desperately really deserve, and they should have.”

To address this gap in awareness, health organizations from across the state gather at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds, aiming to educate veterans about health care and benefits enrollment.

Mark Turney, from the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, spoke with WRTV about how important these events are.

“Events like these and others that we hold around the state aim to educate veterans and hopefully get them enrolled in health care and for benefits," Turney shared.

Community leaders, including county commissioners and mayors, are actively involved in this initiative. Chance emphasized the collaborative effort.

“The secret sauce for our county is that we move together in one accord.”

Veterans in Hamilton County, like Bill Doss, believe these efforts are crucial.

He noted that “60% of our veteran community, they don't even know what benefits and what resources they have earned by serving this country,” highlighting the importance of connecting veterans to the support they deserve.

Doss believes stronger veterans make for better neighborhoods.

“The more we work with our veterans, the stronger the veterans are, the stronger the community will be," Doss added.

More resources for Veterans are available on the Veterans Affairs website.