Hamilton County Library teaches tech to help prevent elder fraud and help local businesses

NOBLESVILLE — Hamilton County’s libraries are hoping to make technology a little less daunting.

The county library has recently begun hosting free digital literacy workshops.

The classes meet numerous times a week and center around topics such as cybersecurity, email, internet, mobile devices and videoconferencing.

“I usually see a pretty wide range of folks that come to my programs,” Mallory Easterday, one of the program's instructors, said. “You have to be able to get on the computer, have an email account to do basically anything—social security, paying bills, any of that."

Easterday loves seeing the progress community members can make in her program.

“I love seeing people walk away more confident and comfortable using technology,” she said.

The library’s resources come at a crucial time for an older generation at risk.

The FBI reported that online elder scams caused losses of $3.4 billion in 2023, an increase of 11% from 2022.

The workshop teaches cybersecurity to ensure that no community members put themselves at risk.

The workshops also provide valuable support to local small business owners.

“I’ve had a lot of small business owners come to my programs,” Easterday said.

What started as a community resource has brought Easterday a ton of joy.

“It’s easy once you get started, but I love hearing from patrons how they've learned these new skills and use them outside of here,” she shared.

The workshops are free. but there is limited space so those interested in attending need to register online.

You can view a full list of classes onthe library’s website.

