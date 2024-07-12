Hamilton County using opioid settlement funds to help addicts in recovery

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County is supporting several organizations fighting against addiction using money from an opioid settlement.

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners announced this week the first round of funding awards from the newly established Opioid Settlement fund.

The initiative will be benefiting the following:



The Recovery Cafe

Delta Mental Health Services

Hamilton County Parks and Recreation

Suburban North Club

JRNY Counseling

Lifehouse Recovery for Women

“It has been an absolute godsend for us,” shared founder of Lifehouse Recovery, Amy Chaudion. “We have three running lifehouse vans that get all the ladies to work, to their 12 step meetings and therapy sessions. We could not do it without that kind of funding.“

It’s the first round of grants being handed out by Hamilton County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs.

“We need more housing, more recovery for men and women,” explained executive director, Monica Greer. “We have so many services, so many programs and activities, but we need more. We still have opioid and substance use disorder problems. We have mental health issues. We want to continue to serve our community.”

It’s opening new doors for addicts to receive help.

Chaudion said anyone struggling should seek out assistance.

“I just encourage everyone that there's help,” Chaudion said. "There's so much help, but because of the stigma, sometimes we have to dig a little deeper to find the right help.”

Anyone seeking help for substance use disorder is encouraged to call 211 to find resources near them.