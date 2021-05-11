Carmel High School Marching Band to perform in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CARMEL — The Carmel High School Marching Band was selected to perform in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Carmel’s marching band is just one of nine bands selected to perform in the parade, according to a press release from Macy’s. More than 100 marching bands applied.

“Carmel High School has one of the finest high school music programs in the country both on and off the marching field. The band is supported by the entire local music-loving community and is built on a foundation of musical excellence that knows few rivals,” Wesley Whatley, creative producer for the parade, said in the release.

Chris Kreke, the director of the marching band, said they are thrilled to be a part of the historic parade and grateful for the opportunity.

During the next 18 months, the band will be planning, preparing and participating in rehearsals and fundraising events with the community.

Macy’s donated $10,000 to help with the band’s fundraising efforts to the trip, according to the release.

This will be Carmel’s second performance in the parade.