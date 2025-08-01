Carmel seeking public's assistance in new neighborhood design

CARMEL — As the city of Carmel nears full buildout, officials are inviting the public to help shape the future of a major redevelopment opportunity on the nearly 80-acre, former CNO Financial Group campus near downtown.

The site, bounded by City Center Drive, Congressional Drive, and Pennsylvania Street, currently includes vacant office buildings and large parking lots. City leaders hope to transform it into a vibrant, mixed-use district, and they’re turning to residents for early input.

“This is just another effort by the city to try and bring more public input in early rather than late or when it's decision time,” said Mike Hollibaugh, director of the Carmel Department of Community Services.

“The goal is to position the CNO site for redevelopment as Carmel's next great neighborhood," he added.

As part of the CNO District Design Competition, three nationally recognized urban design firms — Indiana-based Browning Day and Ratio Design, and Ohio’s Yard & Co. — have submitted visions for the site.

The designs prioritize sustainability, connectivity and place making, with potential features including green space, water elements, public plazas, trails, retail, office and housing options.

Residents can view the proposals and submit feedback online from August 4–11 or in person at stations located at the Carmel Clay Public Library, Monon Community Center and the Carmel Redevelopment Commission office.

A summary of public input will be released in the coming weeks.

“I think the town and the city, municipalities getting ahead of these types of things and making sure they're clearly communicating to these developers what they desire now, what they desire should be coming from public input, should be coming from their citizenry,” said realtor Mark Dietel, founder of Dietel Realty. “I think Carmel has done an unbelievable job in developing over the years.”

The redevelopment comes at a time of shifting market trends.

“People want to be able to work, live, recreate, entertain in an area that’s all somewhat… that has that connectivity and they can do all that right there,” Dietel said.

While some residents welcome the idea, others are more cautious.

“I don’t know if I would love to see, like, another giant apartment complex,” said a young parent.

Longtime residents like the Frame family said they’re confident in the city’s direction.

“We’ve been here long enough to see what it was and then to watch the mayor do what he did to get something that’s incredible."

The link for feedback is set to be available on the city’s website and social media on August 4th.