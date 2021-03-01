Registration for Carmel Summer Camp Series begins

CARMEL – Registration for the Carmel Summer Camp Series began Monday afternoon.

The camp offers 12 options for children age 5-15.

The camp takes place Monday-Friday from June 1-July 30. The times are either 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. or 7 a.m.-6 p.m., depending on the camp.

The locations are the Monon Community Center, Jill Perelman Pavilion, Wilfong Pavilion, Carmel Middle School, Clay Middle School, or College Wood Elementary School.

All campers are responsible for bringing their own sack lunch and snack.

For more information on registering, click here.

(Photo above is not from Carmel Summer Camp Series)

