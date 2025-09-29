Construction set to begin again on U.S. 31 in north Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers on U.S. 31 can expect delays and detours as the Indiana Department of Transportation begins another round of construction on the busy corridor.

More than 100,000 vehicles use U.S. 31 daily, exceeding traffic projections that were originally set for 2040, according to INDOT spokesperson Jordan Yaney.

“People remember the headache that they had 10 years ago with this construction, and now they're thinking, 'Oh, great, it's happening again,'” Yaney said. “Well, we did plan for this, but we couldn't predict the boom that we saw.”

Since the last major project on the US 31-465 interchange was completed, which was completed less than a decade ago, Westfield’s population has grown by over 50%.

Yaney said the continued growth necessitates expanding capacity for safety and efficiency.

“If you're on 465 and you're trying to get off onto 31 northbound or Meridian heading southbound, you know that it's kind of a mad dash for everybody to get over to those ramps,” he said.

The new work includes expanding ramps to U.S. 31 northbound, adding a lane from I-465 to 116th Street and adjusting for heavier traffic volumes.

Phase one, beginning this fall, will last through spring 2026 and includes multiple closures in the two-mile improvement area. That includes:



Closure of the southbound U.S. 31 ramp to 106th Street through late December

Closure of eastbound 106th Street from Illinois Street to U.S. 31 through late December

Closure of the eastbound I-465 ramp to southbound Meridian Street through mid-December

For commuters like Heidi Klein, who drives the stretch daily from her home to her practice in Carmel, the changes are welcome.

“There are definitely times of day that it is more congested, and merging lanes do get a little bit tricky,” Klein said. “Staying in the right lane if you're slow so other people can pass on the left, I think that would be a lot for improvement for people.”

Other drivers expressed frustration but said they hope the project ultimately improves travel.

“Not ideal, obviously, to have lanes shut down, particularly around, you know, evening rush,” one driver said.

Yaney said the project is designed to reduce congestion for years to come.

“If we don't address it now, it's just going to become more and more of a problem of efficiency and safety,” he said.

Construction is set to begin in early October.