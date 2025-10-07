Fishers maintains stable budget, invests in schools despite SB1 challenges

FISHERS — While cities across Indiana are tightening their budgets following the state’s property tax relief bill, Fishers is holding steady and adding new investments in public safety and education.

“I think we're in a really sound financial position for the city of Fishers,” said Mayor Scott Fadness. “If you look at our per headcount, the number of employees we actually have to deliver the services that we do, we run very, very lean. If you compare us to a lot of peer cities, we keep things pretty efficient.”

Unlike many Indiana communities, Fishers’ 2026 budget does not include major cuts. Instead, it adds school resource officers, firefighters and provides additional funding to support local teachers.

“The City of Fishers has given us not just support with police officers and support of security, but they have a line item to support our teachers with grant dollar opportunities that impact the learning in our schools, which impacts our students,” said Hamilton Southeastern Schools Superintendent Patrick Mapes.

That support includes funding for innovation grants, which provide teachers with resources to create new learning spaces and programs.

John Hochstetler, a teacher at Riverside Intermediate School, received a grant in 2024 to help establish a makerspace for his students.

“This is our school’s makerspace, and this is just a space that's designated to offer an extension to what we're trying to achieve outside with our STEM program here,” Hochstetler said. “I felt like we needed a space where students can come and spread out and get their hands in and do relevant work and work through the engineering design process.”

After awarding $35,000 to Hochstetler in 2024, the city plans to distribute more than $50,000 to Fishers teachers in 2026.

“I feel like our government just values what we're trying to do here. When people are considering moving to our community, they're looking at quality schools and have great experiences,” Hochstetler said.

Fadness said the city’s focus on efficiency and targeted investments has helped keep services strong without requiring major cuts.

The city's full budget breakdown can be found on the city's website.