$30-Million development coming next door to Fishers Event Center

FISHERS — City leaders and developers officially broke ground Tuesday on a $30 million project just steps away from the Fishers Event Center, aiming to enhance entertainment and dining options on the city’s northeast side.

“We’ve been working on this project for a couple of years,” said Dustin Frye of BW Construction, the firm leading the build.

“We participated in the event center, helping the city there. And to see this day come, that we can finally break ground and announce what we're bringing here is super exciting.”

The development will feature two independent, two-story buildings with outdoor dining on both levels. One of the buildings will house an upscale steakhouse from Jeremiah Hamman, the owner of Prime 47 in Carmel.

“We announced an upscale steakhouse that’s coming,” Frye said. “Just provide opportunity for people to expand their experience, something to do before with the family or after.”

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness called the area an important destination for the community.

“It really is an epicenter for our community,” Fadness said. “I hope when this is all said and done that everyone who comes here thinks to themselves, 'Boy, this was done with a lot of intentionality and a lot of thought.'"

"It truly will become kind of the epicenter on the northeast side of Indianapolis for entertainment and culinary opportunities,” Fadness added.

The project builds on more than a decade of growth in the area, which includes developments like the Fishers District, IKEA and Topgolf.

But the benefits aren’t just local. Regional tourism officials say the Fishers Event Center has already drawn visitors from beyond city limits.

“We’re seeing that people are really looking to travel for their favorite performers and artists,” said Gabby Blauert with Hamilton County Tourism. “We’re getting people to come in who are going into our hotels and enjoying our restaurants and our shops because of these events happening at the event center.”

Helen Mansfield, a manager at 1933 Lounge — the closest restaurant to the venue — said the influx has had a noticeable effect.

“Maybe they wouldn't usually visit us, but the concert is giving them a reason to come out,” Mansfield said. “It would double our bookings on Fridays and Saturday nights. I would say our staff walks away with an extra $200, $300 due to that business.”

The project is expected to be completed by early 2027.

“I think people really care about proximity,” Fadness said. “They want to live, work and play in close proximity. We're going to create that same opportunity for the people that live here.”