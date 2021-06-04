Watch
Al Huda Foundation opens new mosque, community center opens in Fishers

The Al Huda Foundation celebrated its new mosque and community center with an opening ceremony on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Fishers. Several elected officials attended the event.
Posted at 10:21 PM, Jun 03, 2021
FISHERS — The Al Huda Foundation celebrated its new mosque and community center in Fishers with an opening ceremony on Thursday.

Construction started in 2019 on the new 40,000 square feet facility to meet the needs of the growing congregation. The facility is located at 12201 Lantern Road in Fishers.

"The completion of this magnificent facility meets the needs of Muslim Hoosiers and adds to the cultural and religious diversity of our city," said Imam and Resident Scholar of Al Huda Foundation, Dr. Nasser Karimian, in a press release.

The community center will have a food pantry, help further the congregation's mission of cultivating strong interfaith bonds and promote peace and tolerance, according to the release.

Several elected officials, including Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Republican, U.S. Rep. Andre Carson D-Indianapolis, and Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, Republican, attended the event.

"I hope this facility can serve as a beacon for other aspiring young people and families who want to move to our community and be a part of not only the Al Huda Foundation, but part of the city of Fishers as we move forward," Fadness said.

