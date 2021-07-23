Former Fall Creek Intermediate math teacher accused of molesting sixth grade student

FISHERS — A former Hamilton Southeastern Schools math teacher was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of child molesting.

Ian Gray, 38, is accused of inappropriately touching a sixth grade student at least 10 times during the 2017-18 school year, according to court documents filed in Hamilton Superior Court 2.

Gray was hired by the school district in 2007 and taught at Fall Creek Intermediate at the time of the alleged incidents, the documents said. He resigned Thursday, according to the school district.

The Fishers Police Department began investigating the allegations in May after a mental health professional contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services.

School district officials were notified and Gray was removed from the classroom, according to the Fishers Police Department. He resigned and turned himself in to the Hamilton County Jail.

"We have cooperated fully with the Fishers Police Department since its investigation began, and will continue to do so in coordination with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office," a statement from Hamilton Southeastern Schools said. "When the investigation commenced, we placed the school employee on administrative leave, per district policy. The employee has since resigned."

Anyone with information should contact Fishers Police Department Detective Tracy Jones at 317-595-3417.

