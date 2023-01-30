Hamilton County's first cat café opens in Fishers

FISHERS — There's now a purrfect way to spend some time in Fishers.

The Smitten Kitten Cat Café allows visitors to enjoy food and drinks from local businesses while playing with cats from the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

Those who meet the cats can apply to adopt them. Reservations are highly encouraged.

WRTV/Otis Jones

The cafe is located at 7852 E. 96th Street, near Interstate 69.

