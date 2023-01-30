Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsHamilton CountyFishers

Actions

Hamilton County's first cat café opens in Fishers

smitten kitten blep.PNG
WRTV/Otis Jones
<b>Smitten Kitten Cat Café</b><br/><br/>
smitten kitten blep.PNG
cat cafe.jpg
smitten kitten art.jpg
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 16:07:58-05

FISHERS — There's now a purrfect way to spend some time in Fishers.

The Smitten Kitten Cat Café allows visitors to enjoy food and drinks from local businesses while playing with cats from the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

Those who meet the cats can apply to adopt them. Reservations are highly encouraged.

smitten kitten.jpg

The cafe is located at 7852 E. 96th Street, near Interstate 69.

PREVIOUS: 'Unwanted': The top reason pets are surrendered to the Humane Society for Hamilton County | TikTok video leads to donations, spotlight on Humane Society for Hamilton County animals

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE