TikTok video leads to donations, spotlight on Humane Society for Hamilton County animals

FISHERS — Humane societies across the country use social media to showcase their adoptable animals, but one TikTok video has led to more than the Humane Society for Hamilton County ever expected.

The HSHC made a TikTok video featuring Rocky, a 6-year-old dog who has been waiting for his forever home for over a year. The video, filmed inside Rocky's kennel, shows lots of tail wags as people walk by.

"For us, it was just important that people realize that we're on one side of the kennels looking in, but this is what those dogs and cats see every single day," Megan Davis, HSHC director of training and communications, said. "That is their reality and that is their life while they're here."

The video has more than 3.1 million likes.

Davis says Rocky is very shy around strangers and his perfect home would be with only adults and no other pets. Families with older children, like teenagers, are also a possibility. Rocky would also do best in a low-traffic home.

While Rocky waits for his perfect home, the video has helped raise over $11,000 to support Rocky's care and the care of other animals at the shelter. The Humane Society says Rocky's video generated more attention to their other animals as well.