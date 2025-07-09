Yes, Geist has E. coli, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t safe

FISHERS — As summer days heat up, residents and visitors flock to Geist Reservoir for a refreshing escape.

However, with rising temperatures often come concerns about water quality, particularly E. coli levels, which can pose health risks.

Monica Heltz, Fishers Public Health Director, emphasized the fun of summer water activities but noted the potential dangers.

"We're all trying to enjoy these lakes in the summer... But E. coli is an indicator, basically, that there's fecal matter from something, somewhere."

Fishers is not required to test waterways but does so monthly, and some weekly, in an effort to keep the community informed.

According to health guidelines, E. coli levels should remain below 235 colony-forming units (CFU) for safe swimming. In June, most areas recorded levels well below this threshold. However, a troubling spike occurred on June 10 when Geist Waterfront Park reported an E. coli count of 436 CFU.

Heltz indicated that high heat and rainfall can exacerbate the situation, especially near agricultural areas prone to runoff.

"We find that a lot during periods of high heat and high rain because we're surrounded by agricultural fields," she explained.

Local residents have taken note of the water's quality.

Holly and Michael Meyers, who enjoy sailing on the reservoir, said they have seen some differences but still feel safe.

"It’s a little bit murkier, you know, greenish tint to it, but it's definitely warm. But no, I haven’t noticed anything."

Similarly, Neal Sinclair, a long-time resident who built his house on the reservoir four decades ago, reflected on the history of E. coli in the area.

"E. coli has always been here, it will always be here... for me, it's a great place to live."

Fortunately, as of July 3, E. coli levels around Geist have returned to safer levels.

Residents like Meyers and Sinclair have their own routines to ensure safety when enjoying the water.

"I take a shower right away," said Meyers and Sinclair.

To protect themselves, Heltz advises residents to avoid ingesting the water while enjoying recreational activities and to rinse off afterward.

"For residents to protect themselves, the easiest thing to do is try not to drink the water... wash, you know, anytime that you’re recreating in recreational water," she said.

Residents can sign up for updates regarding the water levels on the Fishers Health Department website.