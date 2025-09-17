Following car break-in arrests, police warn of stiffer punishments for violent crime offenders

FISHERS, IN — Police have arrested three teenagers accused of breaking into more than 200 cars in Indianapolis and Fishers, and investigators say federal charges could follow.

Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart said the investigation involved multiple agencies, including the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force.

“The criminals that would come out and do these crimes in all our communities don't have borders,” Gebhart said. “Our message today is neither do we.”

Authorities said the teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested after officers found six guns, two stolen vehicles and other personal property connected to the crimes.

Neighbors expressed relief that no one was hurt in the break-ins.

“You might catch (criminals) in the middle of something, so if they see you, they're going to protect themselves, so that's the scary part about it,” resident Consuela Brooks said.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Tim O’Malley said the arrests mark a shift in how violent crimes will be prosecuted.

“Going forward, we will be looking to prosecute people federally who engage in violent crime in this community,” O’Malley said.

“Whatever you think may have occurred in the past about going maybe to state jail or county lockup, I want you to consider the federal consequences to your activities as well.”

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey also cautioned parents that they could face consequences if their children are involved in these crimes.

“If we can file charges on those parents, we'll be looking to do so,” Bailey said.

Bailey also warned teens about the long-term risks of committing violent crimes and facing federal charges.

“You don't have a right to bond,” Bailey said.

“You could be held pre-trial in Colorado when you committed the crimes in the southern district of Indiana. Think about all those consequences, not just today, but beyond before you act.”

Gebhart said law enforcement agencies will continue to work together to prevent similar crimes.

“We will use all the resources we can to keep our community safe,” Gebhart said.