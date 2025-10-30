Hamilton Southeastern Intermediates-Junior High holding eLearning Day Friday

A school in Fishers is moving to an e-learning day on Friday due to a spike in absences related to illness.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools confirms that Hamilton Southeastern Intermediates-Junior High, off Cyntheanne Road, will not have in-person learning out of an abundance of caution.

A district spokesperson told WRTV there's been a higher-than-usual number of student absences, but they cannot pinpoint a single cause for the increase in call-outs. As part of the district's standard health and safety protocols, the buildings are closed and classes are moved to remote learning when absences reach around 20%.

According to the district, the Fishers Health Department was on site on Thursday afternoon to offer support to the school, and the custodial staff completed enhanced cleaning throughout the building.

HSE says it expects students and staff at Hamilton Southeastern Intermediates-Junior High to return to in-person learning on Monday. All other HSE schools will be in-person on Friday.