How Noblesville is using 600 acres to build the future of Indiana's economy

NOBLESVILLE — City leaders and business owners say the future of Indiana’s economy could be taking shape along a stretch of land just off Interstate 69 in Noblesville.

Innovation Mile, a 600-acre master-planned site that is already becoming home to major companies, high-paying jobs and cutting-edge industries.

“Innovation Mile is a 600-acre master plan site that is going to be home of not just the jobs of the future, the companies of the future, the entertainment of the future. I would say, central Indiana's next chapter when it comes to growth and development,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said.

The site has already attracted significant investment. It is now home to the Pacers’ G League team, the Noblesville Boom, the headquarters of USA Gymnastics, and, as of this week, a Caterpillar electric motor facility.

Dr. Michael Meneghini, who opened the Indiana Orthopedic Institute at Innovation Mile earlier this year, said the project is already helping him recruit top medical talent.

“It's a huge advantage, not only for what Noblesville and the surrounding area has become, but where it is going,” Meneghini said. “Good schools are paramount to hiring people with high wages, who are one of the first things they'll look to if they have a family, is what the school system is like.”

Jensen said attracting and keeping college graduates and families in the area is central to the city’s growth strategy.

“We want to make sure that our college graduates stay here. We want new families to locate here, whether it be NBA basketball or USA Gymnastics or hip and joint and knee replacements over my shoulder, whatever it may be, we need to do it with excitement and tell our story better,” Jensen said.

Economic leaders also say projects like Innovation Mile strengthen communities beyond business growth.

“Better corporate involvement in a community is directly tied to better schools, better parks, better experiences,” said Mike Thibodeau, CEO of Invest Hamilton County.

“We also know that as we're able to be positioned within fields that are constantly innovating, it continues to increase the diversity of jobs that exist within a community, and that helps improve our economic resiliency.”

For Meneghini, the long-term vision for Innovation Mile is clear:

“A centered really focus on being innovative. I think that's what's going to make it continue to grow and be really viable,” he said.

According to Jensen, the city is only at the beginning of its plans.

“Well, I can tell you we're just getting started,” Jensen said. “So keep your camera rolling. We're going to keep going.”

More information on Innovation Mile could be found on the city's website.