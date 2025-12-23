Indiana law enforcement issue warning for holiday travelers after Carmel road rage incident

HAMILTON COUNTY — Holiday travel can test even the most patient drivers, but recent incidents in the Indianapolis area highlight how quickly road frustrations can escalate.

Sunday morning, the Carmel Police Department responded to a shots-fired call that stemmed from a road rage incident on I-465. A man followed another driver home, requiring SWAT teams to get involved.

The incident serves as another reminder of the dangers on the roadway, especially when tensions are running high during busy travel periods.

ISP issues warning for holiday travelers following Carmel road rage incident

John Perrine with Indiana State Police says these sorts of situations have become increasingly common in the Indianapolis area, making it crucial for drivers to stay calm during the busy holiday travel season.

"We want people to think twice before honking your horn in an angry manner or offering a hand gesture or tailgating somebody, because you never know who's in that car, and you don't want to become a victim of violence," Perrine said.

If drivers do feel in danger, Perrine recommends immediate action.

"Call 911, it's an emergency, and we will respond. Get as much information about the other vehicle as you can, what the driver looks like, what the car looks like, any specific markings on the car that would help us identify it, and then try to get somewhere safe," he said.

Perrine also recommends finding a safe location, like a police station, hospital or any well-lit, busy place to pull off the road to report a dangerous driver.

WRTV spoke with some drivers, who shared that they've noticed some erratic drivers on the road.

"There's definitely some impatient people who are swerving in and out, and, you know, again, you just have to let them do it and don't try to make trouble with them," said Steve Herbst.

"I think it's unfortunate. I think you hear about those all times of the year, and you know, hopefully things get better. But, I just, I don't know. I wish there was an answer to it. I really do," added Tammy Roof.

AAA says 109.5 million Americans are expected to hit the road for their end-of-year trips.