Noblesville preparing for major changes to downtown in 2026

NOBLESVILLE — Change is coming to downtown Noblesville, and residents are weighing in on what the future should look like.

The city’s Embrace Downtown initiative, slated to begin in 2026, will bring major infrastructure improvements and cosmetic updates to the historic square. The project aims to preserve the charm of the area while modernizing streets, sidewalks and public spaces.

For longtime residents, that balance is key.

“Just keep the small town feel,” said Paula McElroy, who has lived in Noblesville since 1980. “People are generally friendly, nice, and easy to get along with.”

70-Year resident Michael Skorupski echoed the sentiment, praising the square’s current atmosphere.

“Kind of unique in the outside, places to eat and all the shops,” he said.

City officials recently released renderings of what the new downtown will look like. Residents described the plans as “cozier” and “a little more family-friendly.”

Business owners are cautiously optimistic. Some expect the improvements to attract more visitors.

“I think that it's going to bring a lot more foot traffic to downtown Noblesville, just on the square,” said Hannah Phillips, general manager of The Courthouse Club right off of Logan Street.

Others worry the construction process could drive customers away.

Kelly Cook, who owns The Velvet Plum, said her shop struggled to make it through road work in 2024.

“We'd have some days where we'd have one person walk through the door,” Cook said. “You can't keep the lights on and pay your lease if no one comes and buys anything from your shop.”

Parking is another concern. Cook said many of her older customers dislike parallel parking, an issue Skorupski also raised.

“The other thing I kind of dislike is the parking situation,” he said.

Despite the challenges ahead, Cook said she and other business owners are preparing to adapt.

“We just have to try to figure out as a group what we're going to do to try to get people to still come down here,” she said.

More information on the Embrace downtown project can be found on the initiative's Facebook page.