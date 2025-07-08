Closure of major road in Hamilton County promises easier travel

NOBLESVILLE — The summer months in Indiana have brought significant construction activity, particularly in growing communities like Noblesville.

City officials are optimistic that the current projects will ultimately enhance traffic flow for the thousands of travelers who navigate State Road 32 each day.

As part of ongoing improvements, a new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Hauge Road and State Road 32, along with a tunnel for the Midland Trace pedestrian Trail beneath the busy roadway.

Mayor Chris Jensen emphasized the importance of addressing not only vehicular traffic but also pedestrian and trail traffic.

“This will reduce downtown traffic by upwards of 25%. So if you need to get from I-65 to I-69, you can do that without going through our downtown,” Jensen noted.

While the long-term benefits of the construction are clear, they come with short-term inconveniences.

“We know this is not convenient,” the mayor admitted, recognizing the challenges faced by local businesses during this period of disruption.

Mark Skipper, owner of Mustard Seed Gardens Event Center, has found that the roadwork has made access difficult for newcomers to his venue, which lies a few hundred feet from the project.

“The problem is, is people that want to visit the first time…that’s where we’re going to see an impact,” he said, expressing concern over potential customers being deterred by the construction barriers.

Despite these challenges, Skipper remains optimistic about the future.

“I can’t change progress, and in the long run…it's going to be a benefit for us,” he stated. “So, we just manage to do it.”

City officials project that the construction will be completed within 75 days, signaling that State Road 32 could be reopened by late September.

Had they opted for a partial closure, the full project could have stretched over 18 months.