New U-Pick flower farm in Noblesville is in full bloom, despite the summer heat

NOBLESVILLE — It's been a hot summer so far at The Bloomery in Noblesville.

"The flowers are totally handling the weather and the heat better than we are," stated Cecily Fox.

For ten years, Sweet Peas Flower Farm has sold fresh-cut flower bouquets at its farm stand off of Summer Road in Noblesville.

WRTV The original farm stand off of Summer Road in Noblesville has been open for ten years

This March, the farm expanded with the creation of The Bloomery, a site that offers a U-Pick flower experience. It is close to the original flower stand, just off of 156th Street.

"The most rewarding thing is seeing the community come to us," said Cecily Fox. "Experience all the flowers and the blooms, and just enjoy what's surrounding."

Fox and her family run this flower farm. She said they are constantly checking the forecast.

"Every day, we are out here looking at the flowers, making sure they need watered, fertilized, and the weather has a lot to do with that," Fox explained.

WRTV Cecily Fox searches for the next flower to add to a bouquet

Excess rain this spring brought on issues like root rot at the beginning of the season. Now, the family has had to spend their summer watering the blooms. The reason why they need to water so much might surprise you.

"Wind gets us more than heat," explained Fox. "Wind makes us have to water a lot more than just the heat, because it dries out the soil so much, and it dries out the plant."

The rows of flowers were lined with irrigation systems, which have been running constantly this summer.

Thanks to the constant attention from the Fox family, the flower field is full of blooms. Now, there is an unexpected issue.

"Weather has deterred people from coming," Fox stated. "It is difficult to see all the flowers in bloom and so pretty."

Issues like rain, wind and heat have kept some visitors from spending time picking flowers at The Bloomery this summer.

"If the outside is not comfortable, or too hot, then you are not going to come and enjoy the flowers," said Fox.

Not all is lost for Fox, though. The flowers from the farm are sold to local florists and Kroger stores. Pre-cut bouquets are available for purchase at both The Bloomery and the original Sweet Peas flower stand on Summer Road.

The Fox family remains optimistic that more families will come out to visit this summer and fall.

"Since this retail spot is new, we still have a lot of figuring out to do," Fox stated.

Fox said they are constantly planting new varieties of flowers to ensure there are flowers ready for all seasons. The first round of sunflowers was blooming during Wednesday's visit, and more flowers will be ready as we head into fall.

WRTV Cecily Fox shows off her most recent bouquet

"We are excited to bring this to the public. We are excited to have families come out and relax and enjoy the space, enjoy the scenery, enjoy the different colors and textures," Fox described. "We are a family, and we have created this based on families coming."

The Bloomery is open from Wednesday through Saturday. The farm stand on Summer Road is open daily, and it operates with an honor box.