Noblesville greenlights $67 million toward downtown apartment project

NOBLESVILLE — The city of Noblesville is evolving thanks to a $67 million investment project that is slated to begin construction next summer.

This week the city approved plans for the Granary, a mixed use development project that will include 225 Luxury apartments, 5,000 square feet of commercial retail space and approximately 300 public parking spaces.

“There's a little bit of something for everybody,” said Mayor Chris Jensen. “It's a key extension of our downtown. Our downtown is not just the Courthouse Square. It's now on the west side of the river with Federal Hill Commons, and it's now making its way down eighth, ninth and 10th street with this development.”

The investment is set to further assist Indiana’s ninth largest city as it continues to grow.

“Every community is growing and evolving, either growing or dying,” said Jensen. "We understand the neighborhoods that we're developing in and we're doing in a smart, sustainable way going forward,” Jensen explained.

The Mayor said he understands that there is often a stigma around new development and higher costs of living.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | August 15, 11am

He hopes to continue to provide affordable housing.

“We also are partnering with all of our new residential partners, mixed use partners, to set aside some units for affordable opportunities," Jensen said.

More information about the plan can be found on the city's website.