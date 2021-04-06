Officials break ground on new project in downtown Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville and Hamilton County officials broke ground on a new multi-use development project in downtown Noblesville.

NEXUS, a Cityscape Residential development, is a more than $50 million project to transform the former property of a Marsh Supermarket.

The new development will have 287 luxury apartments with co-working space for residents, conference rooms, a swimming pool, exercise room, fitness-on-demand workouts, bike storage, fitness classes, pet spas and outdoor grills, according to a press release from the City of Noblesville.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2022.

