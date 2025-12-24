Traveling "Indy Big Band" brings caroling to those struggling this Christmas

FISHERS — The holidays can be filled with joy and celebration, but they can also be challenging for those who have lost someone or are going through difficult times.

That's where a special group of musicians in central Indiana steps in to spread some much-needed Christmas spirit.

On a quiet Christmas Eve morning in a Fishers neighborhood, a bus full of musicians rolled in unannounced, bringing with it an extraordinary gift of music and hope.

The Indy Big Band Christmas Caroling group is like typical caroling, but amplified. Through trumpets, drummers, vocalists and guitarists, the Christmas spirit finds its way from under the tree into homes all around central Indiana, surprising families in need of extra cheer with joyful music at no cost.

Anne and Mark Kleinschmidt were among those surprised by the big band's visit.

Mark was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's earlier this year and suffered a concussion after slipping on ice.

"We've had a rough year medically, but when the hard times come, it's like so many people uplift you," his wife, Anne Kleinschmidt, shared. "We were very taken aback. They wanted to come and share all their talents with us. It is awesome."

Daniel Nix has led the Indy Big Band Christmas Caroling group for 12 years.

"These are people who have had a rough year, are in need, are sick, have had a relative pass away. It doesn't matter. They need a little happiness. They need a little spirit. And so we go and uplift them," Nix said.

The group doesn't just visit homes. They also stop at fire stations and other locations throughout their route, leading to a grand finale at the Ale Emporium off of Olio Road.

This has become a holiday tradition for trumpet player Paul Thieme, who wouldn't spend his Christmas anywhere else.

"We get to go into people's houses who otherwise might have nothing. To see the joy on their faces, especially when they don't know that we're coming, it's a really special thing and I'm really grateful to be part of it," Thieme said.

The gift of song is spread one note and one house at a time, with a simple but powerful purpose.

"Just to let the people we care to know that we are with them, we're thinking about them, and our whole purpose is to just make sure for those few minutes they have a great time," Nix said.

Indianapolis-based musicians interested in joining the group next year can learn more on their website.