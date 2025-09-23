USA Gymnastics relocating headquarters from Indianapolis to Noblesville after nationwide search

NOBLESVILLE — USA Gymnastics is moving its headquarters from downtown Indianapolis to Noblesville, bringing with it a national training and wellness center that local leaders say will transform the region’s sports landscape.

Mayor Chris Jensen called the relocation a major win for the city and the state.

“First of all, congrats to the Hoosier state. This is a big deal,” Jensen said. “It came down to some major players of Texas and Colorado, and Noblesville and Indiana put our best foot forward, and we’re honored to have them here.”

The governing body of gymnastics in the United States will build its new headquarters in Noblesville’s Innovation Mile, a growing business corridor 20 miles north of Indianapolis.

USA Gymnastics CEO Li Li Leung said the move goes far beyond office space.

“The training wellness center will house all of our disciplines,” Leung said. “So every single discipline will come and train here as they prepare for the Olympic Games or World Championships.”

Leung added that the facility will also give young gymnasts across Indiana a chance to see their heroes up close.

“It will be a facility where young gymnasts can come and watch their role models train and then dream about being great gymnasts themselves,” she said.

Patrick Talty, president of Indiana Sports Corp, said the decision strengthens the state’s reputation as a hub for athletics.

“It really gets the attention of people who are thinking about, hey, I want to headquarter a business, a sports business somewhere,” Talty said. “I should go to Indiana because they have great facilities, they have great organizations and they have the history.”

For Indiana natives like former national team member Alex Renkert, the move is personal.

“The majority of my accomplishments happened as a homegrown Indiana kid,” Renkert said. “So to have that full-circle moment where the national training center, the pinnacle of our sport, is going to be located here in Noblesville, it’s extremely exciting.”

Renkert said the center will inspire the next generation.

“Getting to experience and see their heroes in their own backyard is something that’s going to inspire them for years to come,” he said.

Jensen said the project's impact will ripple across Hamilton County and beyond.

“To literally have all the Olympians training right here in Noblesville before they go to L.A. and 2028 — that’s incredible,” he said.

USA Gymnastics announced the launch of a fundraising campaign to support the development of the project, to open the facility's doors by 2028.