City of Westfield purchases Wood Wind Golf Club

WESTFIELD — Some neighbors in Westfield are rejoicing after news broke this week that they will be able to continue using their golf course.

Wood Wind Golf Club is one of three courses located in the Indianapolis suburb. It is the only pubic course in the city.

“This is the only public golf course that we have,” said Westfield Mayor Scott Willis. “This is important that we have this amenity for our residents. It's becoming a bit of a community center for our residents. Lastly, our high school, our middle school, our junior high schools are all playing competitively here at Woodland.”

This week, the city of Westfield announced they would be purchasing the course for $3.1 million. The golf course is profitable and the city plans to continue to use the profits to pay for course improvements.

The decision to purchase the course was made after residents became concerned that the course could eventually become a housing subdivision.

“You would have to eliminate a golf course and the houses would probably be going on top of each other,” said neighbor Scott Wood. “That was a concern for everybody.”

The course will remain open for the remainder of the season.

The course will undergo some renovations in the off-season before opening up to the public Spring of 2025.